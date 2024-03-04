Teenager arrested on suspicion of robbing boy in Wolverhampton park

The arrest follows an incident in Hickman Park, Wolverhampton, on Saturday, where a 14-year-old boy was robbed of his trainers and jacket.

West Midlands Police said they arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery on Monday morning.

On X, West Midlands Police announced: "A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a 14-year-old was robbed of his trainers and jacket in a Wolverhampton park.

"Officers arrested a 16-year-old this morning in Bilston in connection with a reported robbery in Hickman Park on Saturday 2 March."