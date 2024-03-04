Man charged with stealing money from charity box

Abdul Korim, 38, of Banfield Road, Darlaston, is scheduled to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court next month charged with thefts at businesses on West Bromwich High Street.

Once incident, which took place last month, saw a sum of cash taken from a charity box.

Another, which took place a week later, also saw a sum of cash taken from another business on West Bromwich High Street.

West Midlands Police announced on X: "A man has been charged following two incidents in West Bromwich where cash was stolen from businesses.

"Last month, a sum of cash was stolen from a charity box at a business on High Street, West Bromwich."

The post continued: "A week later, cash was stolen from another business on High Street.

"Abdul Korim from Darlaston has been charged with two counts of theft. The 38-year-old is scheduled to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court later this month."