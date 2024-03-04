Four arrested by Wolverhampton police on suspicion of drug offences

Officers said they arrested four people on suspicion of drug offences after executing warrants at a number of addresses in the Wolverhampton area on Monday morning.

Investigators from County Lines Taskforce executed a number of warrants shortly after 5am, quickly arresting four suspected drug dealers.

Four men, aged 24, 33, 34 and 37 have all been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

Officers also seized a quantity of cash and a number of mobile phones, which will all be forensically examined.

The four men remain in police cells as their investigation continues.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've four suspected drug dealers in custody today after carrying out early morning warrants in Wolverhampton.

"Investigators from our County Lines Taskforce, which focuses on tackling drug supply lines, carried out the warrants at a number of addresses just after 5am today.

"With support from the Wolverhampton Priorities Team, and our Operational Support Unit, four men aged 24, 33, 34 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs."

In a separate incident, officers on patrol in Wolverhampton City Centre on Monday morning spotted a suspected drug dealer in North Street just before 10am.

The man tried to escape officers, however they gave chase and arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He also remains in police custody as enquiries continue.