Cannock man charged with drug offences after police find phones and more than £19,000 in cash
A Cannock man has been charged with drug supply offences after police seized mobile phones and thousands of pounds in cash.
Officers say the phones and more than £19,000 in cash were discovered after officers stopped a car and searched a property in the town in April 2022.
Reece Caven has now been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing criminal property.
The 21-year-old is due to appear before Cannock Magistrates' Court on May 8.