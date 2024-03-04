Express & Star
Cannock man charged with drug offences after police find phones and more than £19,000 in cash

A Cannock man has been charged with drug supply offences after police seized mobile phones and thousands of pounds in cash.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
A man has been charged after mobile phones and cash were found in Cannock

Officers say the phones and more than £19,000 in cash were discovered after officers stopped a car and searched a property in the town in April 2022.

Reece Caven has now been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing criminal property.

The 21-year-old is due to appear before Cannock Magistrates' Court on May 8.

