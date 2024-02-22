Man wanted in connection with attempted burglary in Stafford

At around 7.40pm on 10 January, a man was seen attempting to get inside an address off Silkmore Lane.

He is described as white with a clean shaven head, in his 30s or 40s and was wearing a sweat shirt and a parker jacket.

Officers have since spoken to the victim and are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

They can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 266 of 11 January, or messaged using Live Chat on their website – www.staffordshire.police.uk

To report any information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.