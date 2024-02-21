Six points and fine for white van man using phone in torrential rain

Traffic cops pulled over the driver and he was given £200 fine and his licence added six penalty points.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in the West Midlands and warned drivers about the dangers of rain. The conditions the white van man was driving included rain and low visibility.

Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: "Driver of this van felt it acceptable to text whilst driving in these appalling weather conditions on the M6 motorway in Stafford.

"The driver was that engrossed in his phone he failed to see our Marked volvo XC90. 6 points & £200 fine."