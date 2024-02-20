Drug dealer put behind bars for three years

Ann Deakin was sentenced to three-years-and-four-months in prison at Stafford Crown Court on February 12, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs of amphetamine and perverting the course of justice.

The 54-year-old from Cannock was arrested and questioned in custody after searches in three separate incidents in Cannock between June 2022 and September 2023.

During the searches, officers seized quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine, and amphetamine as well as cash, offensive weapons and mobile phones and Deakin was subsequently charged with drugs supply offences.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradbury, who oversaw the case, said: “Officers across the force are committed to proactively targeting drug supply and will continue to act on intelligence leads and reports from the public to bring these people to justice.

"We’re regularly carrying out searches like this one and going after those linked to the supply of illegal substances across Staffordshire.”

Staffordshire Police said the conviction was part of the Operation Target campaign, which is working to target people and groups responsible for serious and organised crimes.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The activity follows our ongoing commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and protecting those who are at risk of exploitation through criminals called Operation Target.

"Work is continuing to proactively target the groups responsible for these crimes, including county lines, drug distribution, illegal firearms and sexual exploitation."