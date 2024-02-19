Police searching for man after theft from Essington shop

At around 6.50pm on Wednesday February 7 a man entered the store on Hill Street and left with two pouches of tobacco he hadn't paid for.

South Staffordshire Police are making ongoing enquiries and are hoping to speak to the man as part of these.

Anyone who recognises him or has any other information that could help can get in touch on101, quoting incident 571 of 7 February, or message us using Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website – they can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.