Police appealing to find group after man stabbed near Birmingham park

The attack, which saw a 20-year-old man injured, took place at around 5.10pm on October 12 last year.

It happened near the park by the junction of Conybere Street and Upper Highgate Street in Highgate, Birmingham.

The man suffered stab injuries which were not said to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Police has issued pictures of a group who are suspected of being involved in the attack following extensive CCTV enquiries.

Anyone with information which could aid the investigation is urged to contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 quoting 20/893310/23.