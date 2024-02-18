Watch: Car reverses at speed then flips during incident outside pub narrowly missing man
This is the moment a man narrowly escaped serious injury after a car flipped over and narrowly missed his head as he lay on the road outside a pub.
By Paul Jenkins
A woman was arrested and two people injured after the car was reversed at a crowd of people and then flipped onto its roof during disorder outside the Cock Pub, Bartley Green, in the early hours of Saturday morning
The shocking incident – which was posted on the Brumz Updates Facebook group and shared by Birmingham World – saw a group of people crowding around a red Volkswagen Golf, kicking at its doors and headlights.
A video then showed it being reversed at speed towards a man who was stood in front a parked car around 20 metres behind the Golf.