Man who assaulted other man and damaged nightclub barrier appears in court

A man who assaulted another man and damaged a nightclub crowd barrier has appeared in court.

By David Stubbings
Mark Watkinson committed his offences in Liverpool

Walsall man Mark Watkinson was in Liverpool on May 20 last year when he assaulted another man and damaged a barrier worth £95 belonging to Flares nightclub in Mathew Street.

The 39-year-old from Lysways Street admitted the assault and criminal damage charges in December before being sentenced at Liverpool And Knowsley Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He was given a 12-month community order which includes 60 hours of unpaid work.

Watkinson must also pay £100 compensation to the man he assaulted and £131 compensation to Flares.

