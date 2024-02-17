'Erratic' M6 driver set to face court after going from 40mph to 130mph
A driver who varied their speed on a motorway from 40mph to 130mph is set to appear in court.
Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group followed the erratic driver on the M6 in Staffordshire in the early hours of Saturday.
A dashcam images shared showed the driver doing 130mph at around 5am.
In a post on X they said: "Shockingly, their speeds varied from 40mph to 130mph on the motorway. Driver reported and will be summoned to court."