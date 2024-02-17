Boy, 15, arrested after police find baseball bat during stop and search in Walsall

Police were called to Wolverhampton Street in Walsall shortly before 4pm on Monday after receiving reports of disorder.

When officers carried out stop and searches, they recovered the bat and arrested the teenager on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

After being taken into custody, he was released on bail with strict conditions while officers carry out further enquiries.

Inspector Pete Poolton, neighbourhood policing manager at Walsall LPA, said: “We have taken another dangerous weapon off the streets of Walsall.

“Under 25 serious youth violence is a priority in Walsall and we will continue to target those people who come into the town with a weapon with the intention of violence.”