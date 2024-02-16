Police appeal to find man 'deliberately struck by car' in Walsall - arrest made

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Hospital Street in Walsall, near the junction with Gladstone Street, at around 4.40pm on Thursday, after receiving reports of a man being struck by a car.

Officers said that despite extensive enquiries, including studying CCTV, they have been unable to identify the victim, leaving them concerned for his welfare.

"We would urge him to please get in touch," officers on Walsall Police's X account said.

They continued: "A vehicle drove away following the collision but was later stopped by officers in Smethwick.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a Section 18 wounding and remains in custody as we continue our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting log number 3282-150224.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.