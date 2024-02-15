Tent-living man accused of threatening victim with 'corrosive substance' is refused bail

Christopher McShane's hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday was adjourned for assessment over his mental health.

Accused of threatening a person with a bladed article and corrosive substance in a private place and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to wound last February, McShane had missed several hearings in the last year after previously being "given the benefit of the doubt" and granted bail.

Defending McShane, Danae Larham said: "The defendant previously did not turn up to court as the tent he was living in could not be located for his charges to be sent to him, and he does not have a mobile phone."

McShane's previous address was at Third Avenue, Wolverhampton, but he was unable to list it as a bail address which was one of the reasons he was remanded in custody.

Justice Michael Chambers QC referred to the change in demeanour of the defendant since he was originally charged with the offences.

He said: "I can see the defendant is clearly animated, is this to do with his mental health?

"He had managed to give a coherent account of what happened last February. However, he was given the benefit of the doubt before. But I understand he surrendered himself last Friday."

Ms Larham said she had been unable to take directions from her client before the hearing.

She asked: "Could the case be adjourned so I can see if the defendant is mentally fit to plead?"

Prosecuting Laura Rowe said: "The police will not confirm an address for bail, and he has missed several hearings before. We request he is refused bail."

Justice Chambers said: "Mr McShane, you will need to remain in custody. Prison authorities will also assess your mental health, as well as your legal representative finding out whether you are fit to plea.

"However, you will have to remain in custody until the next hearing in six weeks' time."

McShane, now of no fixed abode, ignored the judge and was escorted out of the dock waving his hands and placing them over his ears.