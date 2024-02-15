Police have asked for help in finding Ali Mohammed from Walsall who is wanted on suspicion of motor-related crimes.

The teenager is wanted on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a court order.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via the Live Chat on their website, or by calling their 101 number quoting 20/1032620/23.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: " Do you know where Ali Mohammed is? The 17-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a court order.

"If you see him contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/1032620/23."