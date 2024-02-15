Man who had knife in Wolverhampton is free for six more weeks after lawyer missed sentencing hearing
A man guilty of having an eight-inch knife in Wolverhampton city centre will be free for another six weeks - after his lawyer did not turn up to his sentencing.
By Adam Smith
Published
Feisal Azlam was due to be sentenced on Wednesday at Wolverhampton Crown Court but the case was adjourned until the end of March due to a lack of representation.
Azlam, 35, has already pleaded guilty to carrying an eight-inch knife in a public place on Thursday, September 14 last year.
Azlam, of Wobaston Court, Chetton Green, attended his sentencing hearing on Wednesday but complained he had been trying to contact his lawyers at Isaacs and Co for the previous five days.