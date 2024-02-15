Jailed: Primary school teacher travelled to Staffordshire then raped girl he'd met online

Simon Murch travelled from his home in Sheffield to the county in June last year.

The 55-year-old was sentenced to seven years and five months behind bars at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday after he'd previously admitted raping a girl under the age of 13.

The court had heard how he had been exchanging messages with the girl in 2023 when she claimed she was 18 and asked him to be her 'sugar daddy'.

After travelling to Stoke-on-Trent, Murch picked the girl up from her house before taking the girl to a hotel and raping her.

Officers arrested Murch on July 17 last year, the day after he was reported to police.

When he was arrested he claimed that the girl was 18, however, it was deemed evident from the girl's appearance that she could not have been that age.

Murch, of Parkside Road in the South Yorkshire city, appeared at the same court on September 4 and pleaded guilty to the offence before his sentencing. He has been put on the sex offender's register for life and is subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Detective constable Jordan Kirkland, from the child protection and exploitation team, said: "Primary school teacher Simon Murch has been jailed after admitting to raping a child.

"We are committed to working with our partners to robustly target those engaged in child sexual abuse and supporting survivors as much as possible.

"I want this case to serve as a reminder to anyone who may be a victim of sexual abuse, no matter how recent, that getting in touch with us is the first step to securing justice. Specialist officers can speak to you in confidence and stop those responsible."

Andrew Crump, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Horrifyingly, at the time of the offence, Simon Murch was a primary school teacher who was in a position of trust and had a duty of care to children and although the victim was not his student, it is deeply concerning that someone in his position could take advantage of a vulnerable child for his own sickening gratification.

"By abusing that trust, Murch has caused immeasurable harm to the child and her family. I hope that with Murch behind bars, the child and her family can now begin the recovery process."