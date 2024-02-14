Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants discovered at house

Around 200 cannabis plants were discovered by officers from the Birmingham Washwood Heath Neighbourhood team after they executed a warrant at a house in Bamville Road on Wednesday morning.

They discovered the plants inside the house and arrested a 32-year-old man in the same area. He remains in police custody.

West Midlands Police confirmed that the warrant had been carried out as part of Operation Elevate, an initiative aimed at tackling serious and organised crime across the region.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The Washwood Heath neighbourhood team have carried out a warrant this morning and recovered a large number of drugs.

"The drugs warrant was carried out as part of Operation Elevate, an initiative aimed at tackling serious and organised crime that leads to violence and exploits vulnerable people in our communities.

"Officers recovered approximately 200 cannabis plants from a house in Bamville Road and arrested a man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis as he tried to run away from the property.

"The 32-year-old remains in police custody."

Sergeant Kiran Patel from the Washwood Heath neighbourhood team said: “Protecting the community is at the very heart of what we do.

“We are listening and taking action.

"Following the launch of Op Elevate the community can expect to see a lot more officers in the area and more updates like this.”