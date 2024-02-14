Express & Star
Man accused of affray, assault and criminal damage at pub to appear in court

A man has been charged with a number of offences allegedly committed at a pub.

By Daniel Walton
Published
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in relation to breaching a court order.

West Mercia Police said Jamie Worrall of Wensley Road, Barnsley, was charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order in June last year, along with affray, assault by beating, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and criminal damage from December 9, 2023.

The 37-year-old is accused of committing those offences at The Loom and Shuttle pub on Stourport Road, Kidderminster.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Jamie Worrall, 37, of Wensley Road, Barnsley, is charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order, affray, assault by beating, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and criminal damage during an incident at the Loom and Shuttle public house on December 9, 2023.

"He faces a further charge of breaching a criminal behaviour order on June 13, 2023 and is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 14 February)."

