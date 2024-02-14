British Transport Police (BTP) issued an appeal after a man was kicked and punched by a group of men as he entered the station on January 15.

It happened at around 8pm. The victim was knocked to the ground before the attackers tried to empty his pockets.

He was left with bruising to his head and face and required hospital treatment.

The men are suspected of attacking a man at Walsall railway station. Photo: British Transport Police

BTP said the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help with the investigation. The force asked for anyone with any relevant information to get in touch.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Do you recognise these men?

British Transport Police want to speak to the five men identified. Photo: British Transport Police

"Detectives investigating an assault and attempted robbery have today released these CCTV images in connection.

"The incident occurred at 8pm on Monday, January 15 at Walsall railway station.

The men are suspected of attacking a man at Walsall railway station. Photo: British Transport Police

"Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 529 of January 15.

"Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."