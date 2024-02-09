A HGV driver reportedly got out of their vehicle at red lights in Birmingham Road, Walsall, before approaching another motorist and racially abusing them. It happened at 9.10am on Tuesday, January 23.

Now, police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward so that they may speak to the driver of the lorry.

On X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Police appealed: "We're investigating after a motorist reported being racially abused by a driver who got out of their lorry at traffic lights on Birmingham Road, Walsall, on Tuesday, January 23.

"We're working to identify and speak to the lorry driver and ask witnesses to get in touch.

"If you were in Birmingham Road at around 9.10am that morning and have any information or dashcam, please let us know via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/172810/24."