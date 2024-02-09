Murder trial jury begins deliberating in case of teenager killed in Stourbridge
A jury in the murder trial of four teenagers accused of killing a boy in Stourbridge has been sent out to deliberate on their verdict.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Joseph Riches, who was 16, died after being stabbed in Coventry Street in Stourbridge town centre in July.
Nineteen-year-old Dray Simmonds of Dixons Green Road, Dixons Green, Dudley; Joshua Edgington, of Hallewell Road, Winson Green, also 19; and two 16-year-olds who cannot be named, all pleaded not guilty to murder.
The trial at Coventry Crown Court has so far lasted three weeks.