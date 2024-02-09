Calls for review of ‘unduly lenient’ sentence for man who left scalded partner to die

Last week Mark Clowes was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, for the gross negligence manslaughter of his 42-year-old partner, Clare Bell, in 2020.

Stafford Crown Court heard how on August 9 of that year, at 11am, Clowes gave Ms Bell a hot bath and then helped her out of it.

Jurors were told how she was incapable as she had been drinking and it would have been obvious to the 53-year-old that Ms Bell had suffered serious scald injuries.

Clowes didn’t check on his partner for a number of hours or seek medical attention despite him being aware of the extent of her injuries and her being incapable of doing this for herself.

At 5.10pm, on August 9, Clowes called 999 and asked for an ambulance, but Ms Bell, who was found on their bed at their home on Church Street in Audley, Staffordshire, had already died.

She was found to have 30 per cent full thickness burns and extensive scalding, with the pathologist saying that the scalding contributed to her death.

The Femicide Census, a unique source of comprehensive information about women who have been killed in the UK and the men who have killed them, has now called for his sentence to be reviewed.

The group, who have also been supported by Stoke-on-Trent North MP Jonathan Gullis, said in a statement: "We are concerned that Mark Clowes was sentenced to two years suspended in spite of his conviction for gross negligence manslaughter.

"The sympathy afforded to Mark Clowes throughout the sentencing remarks sits in such marked contrast to the evidence of his conduct that day, equally there was little sympathy shown for Clare who suffered serious injuries, begged for help and died after many hours – entirely conscious of her deteriorating state.

"Mark Clowes was described as ‘a kind and attentive partner’, ’utterly devoted’, ‘who showed nothing but kindness’ and who imparted ‘constant loving attention’ by Justice Calver; and he references giving Clowes the ‘benefit of the doubt’ four times in the judge’s sentencing remarks.

"But that description bears no relation to the evidence before the judge on their relationship the day Clare died. The couple were heard to quarrel by two separate neighbours, Clowes made disparaging and controlling remarks and completely ignored her welfare for more than five hours before she died."

The Femicide Census said it had documented over 2,000 cases of femicide occurring in the UK since 2009 – 58 per cent were women killed by a current or former partner.

The campaigners continued: "There was no evidence on the day of Clare’s death that Clowes displayed any love or kindness towards her.

"The evidence, through his admitted conduct and overheard by two separate and independent witnesses, in fact shows that Clowes was angry, controlling, accusatory and steadfast in his refusal to help a seriously injured woman – the exact opposite of a kind, attentive and loving man.

"The level of Clare’s suffering was minimised by the judge referring to an expert report that the effects of her intoxication when put into the bath may have impacted on her sense of pain, ruling that significant physical suffering 'is not established on the facts' of the case.

"The expert extract used by the judge references only being put into the bath. Yet Clowes’ own evidence referred to in the sentencing remarks dispute this: ‘You said she told you that she was going to die and kept saying she was on the way out.’

"This shows that Clare was able to comprehend her own suffering and recognised that she was going to die. The evidence to prove she experienced significant physical suffering does not therefore come from the experts, but from her own words as testified by the man who steadfastly failed to help her.

"The judge described Clowes as ‘fully accepting his role in Clare’s death’ but that is at odds with the case history. Clowes pleaded not guilty throughout all pre-trial hearings for over three years and was only convicted after a jury trial. He maintained his innocence and did not plead guilty at the earliest opportunity which is usual when ‘fully accepting' a role in the manslaughter of another.

"The two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, seems at odds with other sentences for gross negligence manslaughter recently imposed."