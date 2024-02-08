Man arrested on suspicion of stealing car, possessing weapons and handling stolen goods

The 43-year-old man was arrested after officers from West Midlands Police spotted the car on Dolphin Close in Walsall and, after checks, discovered that the car was on false plates and had been stolen from a property in the town in November last year.

A search of the car also uncovered a hammer and screwdriver, as well as what officers believed were stolen goods.

The man was taken into custody and has remained there while investigations continue.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

