Hefty court bill for young man who damaged railway station and hurled abuse
A young man who was caught with drugs at a railway station, which he also damaged, has been given a hefty court bill.
Plus
Published
Alfie Austin, from Broad Street in Kingswinford, appeared at Worcester Justice Centre on Tuesday, where he admitted causing criminal damage, using threatening or abusive words and possession of class B - cannabis.
The charges dated back to September 21 last year at Worcester Shrub Hill station.