Drug dealer jailed after attempting to evade police officers by jumping over garden fences

Kwame Giwa was sentenced to three years and three months in prison at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, January 29 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (cocaine), possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (heroin) and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The 34-year-old from Birmingham was a passenger in an Audi Q2 which was stopped by officers from Staffordshire Police on Laurel Grove in Stafford on Monday, October 29 last year.

Giwa was seen to get out and run off, throwing a white iPhone onto the floor, which officers later retrieved as evidence.

Giwa jumped over garden fences to avoid being caught but was detained and arrested, while officers later stopped the Audi in Longton and found a tub containing 70 wraps of crack cocaine, two wraps of heroin, and £888 in cash.

Detective Constable Richard Williams, who dealt with the case, said: “This is another great result and another drug dealer taken off the streets of Staffordshire.

"We will continue to proactively investigate and prosecute all those intent on causing harm to our communities by supplying drugs.”

Staffordshire Police said the sentencing follows its ongoing commitment to proactively target serious and organised crime across Staffordshire.

The force launched Operation Target in May last year and has been working with local police forces to disrupt and pursue criminals who plan, organise and commit serious criminal offences across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.