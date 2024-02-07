Wanted man named as part of police operation

West Midlands Police have released an image of Harry Gamble, who is wanted on suspicion of assault and burglary in Lower Gornal.

The force has asked for anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the 21-year-old from Lye to get in touch through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

West Midlands Police said the appeal was part of Operation Bluespruce, an appeal aiming to locate suspects of serious crimes.

It said that the appeal, which launched in December, had been successful so far, with more than half of the suspects named arrested, and has asked for people to get in touch if they have any information about people named as suspects.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We had a great response following the launch of Operation Bluespruce in December, with more than half of suspects arrested.

"As well as work continuing behind the scenes, we hope that by circulating these images across social media, we will receive information that could help locate these individuals and keep victims safe.

"If you have any information on where any of these suspects might be, please call 999, or contact us on Live Chat.

"Information can also be given to the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."