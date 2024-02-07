Man arrested in Walsall following late night police chase

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and a number of driving offences after allegedly failing to stop for officers from West Midlands Police on Lichfield Street in Walsall on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers pursued the man before the vehicle he was driving crashed into a wall on Reservoir Street and a large quantity of heroin and a quantity of cash was recovered from the car.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing heroin with intent to supply, dangerous driving and failing to stop and placed on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We arrested a man on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and a number of driving offences after a vehicle failed to stop for officers in Walsall

"We carried out a short pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop for officers in Lichfield Street shortly after 3am yesterday (Tues) morning.

"Officers detained a man after a vehicle crashed into a wall on Reservoir Street. We recovered a large quantity of heroin and a quantity of cash.

"Officers arrested a 19-year-old man and took him into custody on suspicion of possessing heroin with intent to supply, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

"He has been placed on bail with strict conditions while our enquiries continue.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/210021/24. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."