Police hunt wanted man after 'several people' assaulted at Kidderminster pub

Jamie Worrell, 37, is wanted for breach of a court order.

West Mercia Police say officers want to speak to him in connection with an assault and criminal damage.

It comes after several people were assaulted in The Loom and Shuttle pub on Stourport Road in Kidderminster on December 9.

Anyone who sees Worrell has been asked to call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, people can share information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk