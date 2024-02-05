Finally Wolverhampton is free from the murdering rapist who spent his life of terrorising the vulnerable

The 26-year-old's life sentence with a minimum 27 years for the murder of father of two Roy Deeley-Price is the culmination of a life of crime and a long list of victims.

He's battered girlfriends, beat up their children, terrorised ex-girlfriends, firebombed parter's parents home and even violently attacked his own family. Anyone unfortunate to cross his path with any money he could swindle, rob or steal to buy drugs was also his victim.

Ellitts continually targeted the most vulnerable people he could find, whether to rob or rape. His attitude towards women has always been diabolical.

Murder victim Roy Deeley-Price

In April 2016, during an argument with his girlfriend her 10-year-old son tried to defend her mother enraging Ellitts who then pinned the boy to floor and began beating him, he denied actual bodily harm but was found guilty.

Blaming his girlfriend for phoning the police about assaulting her boy, Ellitts barged into her auntie's home and punched and kicked her before threatening both women.

In May 2016 police and neighbours called the police when Ellitts drunkenly attacked his own mother and sister forcing his stepfather to step in and save them. His sister told police he had attacked her after taking a knife out the kitchen drawer, then grabbed her hair, dragged her round the kitchen and punched her. The stepfather and Ellitts then went into the street for a fight before police arrived and arrested Ellitts, who added battery and threatening and abusive behaviour to his growing criminal record.

He was finally incarcerated after breaking a none-molestation order when he attacked his girlfriend and held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her and her auntie before stabbing a wall injuring his hand.

In 2017 after being released from prison, he re-kindled his romance with the ex-girlfriend who he'd previously battered and beaten up her child. Whilst at a party he became enraged, after drinking two bottles of Frosty Jack and three glasses of vodka, when she wanted to return home to check on her dog, and publicly attacked her, strangling her and punching her in the face, which led to some bystanders intervening and giving the bully a beating. This, however, led to Ellitts heading to her house later that night and punching her, finding a bottle of ice and saying "I've found my murder weapon" after hitting her across the face.

Petrified, she ran into the bathroom where she phoned the police, however, after hearing the call Ellitts chased her around the house, dragging her to the ground and then kicking her in the face causing her to lose a tooth in the onslaught. For this attack he was convicted of battery and assault causing bodily harm. Again he was jailed for a matter of months before being released only to break a restraining order.

Not learning his lesson from his teenage years when Ellitt entered his 20s, he began dating a 17-year-old who became his next victim of his violent and jealous rages, after beating her up he and friend turned up to her family home.

Prosecutor Richard Barraclough KC said: "The victim of the battery was his 17-year-old partner, they had been together for three months in a volatile relationship. Ellitts and his friend turned up to the family home, and there was arguments outside before the two took out knives and a machete with a long curved blade, they threatened to come back with more than a knife and a bat, making it known they would bring back a gun. There was also a dog in the car which was barking but did not bite.

"Then a few days later, the 17-year-old complained of being dragged to the floor by Ellitts and punched in the face, before a neighbour intervened. Then at 1.30am a petrol bomb was thrown at car outside the home, CCTV can see a burning object rolling down the floor which was alight for a minute. After police went to Ellitts friends home they found a small samurai sword, two machetes and a petrol can nozzle."

Ellitts would be convicted of affray, battery and attempted arson and jailed for two years.

His next crimes would be four day robbery and rape rampage which culminated in the murder of Roy Deeley-Price on May 29 last year. He was addicted to drugs and began targeting anyone he could find to steal money for drugs.

Detective Inspector Damien Forrest said: "Ellitts would be constantly on the lookout for people to rob in Wolverhampton. The level of violence he was prepared to go to shocked even our most experienced of investigators.

"Carl Ellitts is a bully, the kind of man who found the most vulnerable people he could and subjected them to violence and threats, and finally murder."

The moment murderer Ellitts spotted his victim

From May 26 to May 29, Ellitts dragged victims from bikes, stuff hankerchiefs into scared victim's throats, forced them to withdraw money from cashpoints and even forced a good Samaritan who offered him safe haven and shoes to withdraw money after threatening him in his own home.

He raped two women on May 27, both very vulnerable, and who he dragged into bushes in Wolverhampton town centre before subjecting them to vile attacks. Even after he admitted murder and robbery he continued the women's ordeal, forcing them to give evidence at a trial which at the end he was found guilty of four counts of rape.

Then, after spotting Roy Deeley-Price withdrawing £10, he followed him and stamped on his head so hard and so often, he killed the loving father who had only popped out to buy some cigarettes.

Sentencing him to 27 years for murder, and over 40 years for the rapes and robberies to run concurrently, Justice Mary Stacey told Ellitts his long history of violence had finally caught up with him.

She said: " Many people have drug and alcohol issues but very, very few people behave as you did.

“You have a history of violence and intimidation, particularly towards women, who you have terrorised. You appear to have enjoyed exercising threats over people.”