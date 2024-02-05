Cars 'used to take nine people to scene of brutal Walsall murder' were 'dumped and set alight'

Bailey Atkinson, aged 20, who lived in Bloxwich, died from his injuries following an alleged machete attack in High Street in Walsall market in the early hours of January 28 last year.

Giving evidence on Friday fire investigation officer Nicholas Minshull revealed that it was "naked flame" was used to set the vehicles on fire in a field in Slater Street, Willenhall, following the stabbing which happened three miles away. However, he said no accelerant was involved.