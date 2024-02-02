Express & Star
Recognise it? £500 cash reward to trace Walsall fly-tipper

People have been urged to come forward with information and potentially receive a £500 reward if they can help find a fly-tipper who dumps rubbish across Walsall.

By Isabelle Parkin
The local authority is appealing for information about this vehicle. Photo: Walsall Council.

Walsall Council has issued a picture of a vehicle which it said had been used to dispose of waste across the borough, most notably in Willenhall.

The local authority said it is offering a £500 reward for those with information about it.

Anyone who knows where it is parked should contact flytipping@Walsall.gov.uk

