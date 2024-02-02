Police issue warning after spate of online scams in Staffordshire

The region's police force has urged people to be cautious amid a rise in Brushing scams, a technique used by some online sellers on platforms such as eBay and Amazon, to boost their ratings.

Those who receive a package they didn't order could have been a victim of the scam.

Staffordshire Police said it has recently received "a number" of reports about people receiving cheap items of jewellery, made to look more valuable than it is, which they have not ordered.

Officers have also attended to a resident who had six plastic washing machines delivered which they didn't order.

How brushing scams typically work according to police

The scammer obtains a person’s name and address. This can be through data breaches, public directories, or even social media.

They then use these details to create fake accounts on e-commerce platforms where they sell their own products.

They place orders for their own products, using these fake accounts. They pay for the orders themselves, often using either stolen card details or other illegal means.

In order to make the scam appear legitimate, the scammer ships the product to the unsuspecting recipient.

After the packages have been delivered, the scammer then writes positive reviews on their own seller accounts, using the recipient's name. This helps to boost their ratings and increase their visibility on the platform, in the hope of bringing about genuine sales.

Anyone who has received unsolicited packages through a brushing scam should contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 or via Lie Chat on the force's website.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Those who fall victim to the scam should also report it to the relevant e-commerce platform.