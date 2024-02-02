Police appeal after bar windows smashed by 'group with wine bottle'

Staffordshire Police has asked for help in finding three men who they believe were involved in the breaking of a window on Crabbery Street, Stafford.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on December 15 and saw three people who glass bottle through the window of a venue on Crabbery Street, causing it to break.

A statement said: "We are appealing for information after the window of a bar in Stafford was smashed.

"At around 7.30pm on 15 December, three people threw a glass bottle through the window of the venue on Crabbery Street, causing it to break."

Enquiries into last year's incident are still ongoing.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson continued: "The suspects are believed to be around 18 years old. One of them was wearing a black coat, a grey hoodie, blue jeans and white trainers.

"A second man was wearing a black coat with a hood up, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. The third was dressed in a black coat, black ripped jeans and black trainers with a white sole."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police via their 101 number, quoting incident 693 of 12 December, or by using the Live Chat service on their website.