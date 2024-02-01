Man, 29, charged with four counts of theft after Oldbury supermarket targeted
A Smethwick man has been charged with shoplifting after an Oldbury supermarket was repeatedly targeted.
By Adam Smith
Sufiyan Khan, aged 29, from Smethwick, has been charged with four counts of theft.
Sandwell Police tweeted: "On four occasions in December and January items including alcohol and electrical goods were stolen from a supermarket on Freeth Street.
"Sufiyan Khan from Smethwick has been charged with 4 counts of theft. The 29-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at court tomorrow morning (Friday).