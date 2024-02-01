Express & Star
Close

Man, 29, charged with four counts of theft after Oldbury supermarket targeted

A Smethwick man has been charged with shoplifting after an Oldbury supermarket was repeatedly targeted.

By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated
A man has been charged with four counts of theft

Sufiyan Khan, aged 29, from Smethwick, has been charged with four counts of theft.

Sandwell Police tweeted: "On four occasions in December and January items including alcohol and electrical goods were stolen from a supermarket on Freeth Street.

"Sufiyan Khan from Smethwick has been charged with 4 counts of theft. The 29-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at court tomorrow morning (Friday).

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular