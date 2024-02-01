Man, 29, charged with four counts of theft after Oldbury supermarket targeted

Sufiyan Khan, aged 29, from Smethwick, has been charged with four counts of theft.

Sandwell Police tweeted: "On four occasions in December and January items including alcohol and electrical goods were stolen from a supermarket on Freeth Street.

"Sufiyan Khan from Smethwick has been charged with 4 counts of theft. The 29-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at court tomorrow morning (Friday).