The man arrived at hospital at 4.30am on Thursday morning with gunshot injuries.

Following inquiries, officers quickly closed Hamstead Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, and launched an investigation.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating after a man presented at hospital with gunshot injuries at just after 4.30am today.

"Following initial enquiries it's believed the shooting may have taken place on Hamstead Road. The man’s injuries are not understood to be life-threatening."

Police have said that they are in the early stages of the investigation, with officers looking at CCTV footage of the area.

The spokesperson continued: "We're in the early stages of our investigation and a scene is in place as we carry out CCTV and other enquiries.

"We'll continue to have a visible police presence in the area and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 341 of 1/2/24."

Road closures:

The road was closed at Church Road, with buses diverted in both directions via Wellington Road, Birchfield Road, Heathfield Road and Villa Road.

The National Express West Midlands service 16 was also diverted in both directions, causing heavy delays in the area.

On X, NX West Midlands: "A police incident has closed Hamstead Road at Church Road Handsworth 16 diverted in both directions via Wellington Road, Birchfield Road, Heathfield Road and Villa Road Allow more time for your journey."