Father accused of murdering baby tells court 'I could not hurt him, I clumsily fell over with him in my arms'

David Hollick, 29, of Walsall, took to the stand during a dramatic day at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday.

Six-month-old Kairo Jax Hollick died at Birmingham Children's Hospital in February 2020 after sustaining catastrophic injuries associated with violent shaking and three skull fractures as a result of blunt force trauma.

In the days leading up to Kairo's death he was staying with Hollick, who was living with his parents after splitting from the baby's mother, when the prosecution alleges the injuries which killed him occurred.

Former tattoo artist Hollick, of Primley Avenue, Walsall, pleaded his innocence, repeating how much he loved Kairo and his elder brother.

He said: "I would never hurt my child. I could not.

"I love my children. When I had my first boy aged 21 it gave me a sense of purpose, he gave me something to nurture.