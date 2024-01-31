Murder trial: World-renowned professor refutes Walsall father's reason for injuries which killed baby

The father of Kairo Jax Hollick is accused of murder after his son died in Birmingham Children's Hospital in February 2020 after suffering catastrophic shaking and head injuries.

David Hollick, 29, from Walsall, was looking after Kairo after his ex-girlfriend and mother of the baby entrusted the care of the child with him.

He died after sustaining spinal injuries consistent with violent shaking and multiple fractures of the skull.

At Birmingham Crown Court the jury heard Hollick had amended his evidence before Professor Stavros Stivaros was due to give evidence to say the baby hit his head on the floor after being dropped.