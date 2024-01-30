Pictured: Police 'really keen' to trace these men after burglary in Walsall

Officers released an image of each of the men and said they "would like to speak to them in connection with a burglary at a home" which happened in the early hours of January 4.

Doors to a property were forced open but the offenders left after being disturbed.

Police say they are "really keen" to trace the men.

They said in a short statement: "If you recognise them or have any information contact Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting crime reference number 20/109247/24."