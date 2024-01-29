Shoplifter took supermarket stock worth £3,000 to find class A drug habit
A drug addict stole stock worth more than £3,000 from supermarkets to fund his class A habit.
Florian Radoi was handed a suspended prison sentence when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday after previously indicating guilty pleas to 10 charges of shoplifting.
The 35-year-old, of no fixed abode, targeted Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda in Kidderminster between January 2023 and early January of this year. He took: