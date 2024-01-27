Congregation install CCTV with third defibrillator after callous thieves stole previous two

Springdale Methodist Church's congregation who saved up to buy the machines were shocked when callous thieves stole them both within a heartbeat.

The consequences of the thefts could have been tragic if a first aider wasted precious minutes by taking a person in need of the heart restarter to the Warstones Road church only to find it was gone.

Any thieves who plan on breaking the "thou shall not steal" commandment with the latest machine will be caught on a new CCTV camera which covers the brightly coloured box.

The previous two machines were funded by church members and friends of West Midlands Ambulance Service.