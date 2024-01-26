Dealers caught with drugs in pockets, clenched fist and Kinder egg are sentenced

Ellie Selvey from Walsall was handed a 20-month jail term, suspended for two years after she admitted two charges of possession with intent to supply class A, one relating to cocaine and the other heroin.

Her fellow dealer, 31-year-old Nicola Casey, was locked up for three years and nine months.

She had pleaded guilty to four counts of possession with intent class A, two of which were crack cocaine and two of which were heroin.

Stafford Crown Court was told on Friday, January 19, that Casey, of Stonydelph, Tamworth, was stopped by police on Silver Link Road, Glascote, on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Officers found a single wrap of heroin was found on the floor nearby, along with seven packets of crack cocaine in her closed fist.

A short while later, officers raided a property on Carisbrooke, Glascote, where they found 21-year-old Selvey, of Harvey Road, Walsall, on a sofa holding a mobile phone.

On a nearby table were drugs, scales, a small amount of cannabis resin and a large knife, while her tracksuit pockets contained £610 cash and more drugs.

Both women were released under investigation, but on July 31 last year police stopped Casey as she drove a grey Audi Q5 in Stonydelph. They then found £640 in cash and a wrap of heroin.

In custody she tried to discard a Kinder Surprise egg container with 16 deals of heroin and a lump of cocaine inside.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury said: “We are pleased that two drug dealers have been dealt with and harmful substances have been taken off the streets of Staffordshire. We will continue to proactively identify, investigate and prosecute all those intent on causing harm to our communities by doing the same.”