Cody Fisher's killers spotted fatal flaw in club security to smuggle knife inside, court told

On Boxing Day, 2022, Cody was enjoying an afternoon with his mates at Crane nightclub, Digbeth, but was stabbed to death on the dance floor in the culmination of a petty argument.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were shown CCTV footage of Remy Gordon, Kami Carpenter and Reegan Anderson driving through Birmingham to Digbeth to the club.

Footage from the club clearly showed how lax security was with the bouncers not bothering to use the "knife wand" which everyone is supposed to be frisked with. If used correctly the "wand" would stop anyone smuggling a knife into a club.

Birmingham Homicide's CCTV expert Spencer Jenkins meticulously compiled a timeline of events using cameras, clean air zone cameras, text messages, Snapchat calls and footage from inside the club.

Speaking over footage of revellers entering the club, he said: "There is the wand, which can clearly be seen on the table not being used. It should have been used."