Police work together to locate and recover caravan taken in Shropshire which had been driven to Walsall and find other stolen vehicles at site

It led to the discovery of a stolen horse box, another stolen caravan and two cloned cars.

The caravan in Shropshire was taken from the driveway of a property in Highley, near Bridgnorth at around 1.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The stolen caravan which was taken in Shropshire and recovered in Walsall

It was located by officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) in Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, Staffordshire Police, West Mercia traffic officers and the Central Motorway Police Group,

It was then followed to a location in Walsall where the occupants were arrested and the stolen caravan retrieved.

The scen in Walsall from where police recovered the stolen caravan from Walsall

Checks were carried out on several other vehicles at the location which included a stolen horse box, another stolen caravan and two cloned cars .

The scene in Walsall where the horse box was recovered

West Mercia PCSO Mandy Leek said it was a great example of police working together across different areas to recover stolen property which had led to other vehicles being found at the address where they attended.

She said there is lots of useful advice on the West Mercia website on how individuals can protect their property, increase security at their homes and protect their caravans.

It is available at www.practicalcaravan.com/advice/caravan-security