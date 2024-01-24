Buses diverted following more anti-social behaviour

The National Express West Midlands Service 29 bus has again been forced to divert in both directions after more anti-social behaviour on the line.

The route, which operates via Coalpool Lane has been subjected to a number of anti-social incidents, being forced to change routes a number of times.

The service has now diverted from its regular route again, now following Bloxwich Road and Harden Road.

On X, National Express West Midlands announced the diversion, they said: "Anti-social behaviour on Coalpool Lane, Walsall

"29 diverted in both directions via Bloxwich Road and Harden Road. We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.