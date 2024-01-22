Former patient guilty of attempting to kill nurse in Black Country hospital
A man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a nurse who was saved by psychiatric unit colleagues.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Kieffer Sutton attacked Kazeema Asfal during an incident at the Heath Lane Hospital in Health Lane, West Bromwich, on July 2 last year.
The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that the 24-year-old attacked the nurse while staying on its McArthur unit because he had been angry about noise made by her personal alarm.