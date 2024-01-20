Watch 'depraved' sex blackmailer's emotionless police interview before 24-year jailing

A video has now been released by the National Crime Agency showing the emotionless sex blackmailer, Anthony Burns, in one of his police interviews prior to his imprisonment.

The video, which was shared with the media, shows an expressionless Anthony as he answers police questions about an email address that was used in connection with the offences.

In the video, an officer (off-screen) can be heard saying that a user had changed an email address, and asked the 39-year-old if that was his account, to which Burns coldly responds: "No comment."

The video was released following the jailing of the sex blackmailer, who targeted more than 30 women by using dating and 'sugar daddy' websites.

Anthony was told in court on Friday following a two-day sentencing hearing, that he had caused immense distress throughout his offending, which included two offences jointly committed with online predator Abdul Elahi, who received a 32-year sentence in 2021.

Anthony 'Danny' Burns

The 39-year-old sat with his head bowed in the dock as Judge Sarah Buckingham said the offences of blackmail, malicious communications, making indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornography and causing sexual activity with a child showed he was a dangerous offender.

She told Burns, some of whose victims in the UK, US and Australia have self-harmed or attempted to take their own lives: "Your offending took place over a two-and-a-half year period.

"You did not care about the anguish you caused and had complete disregard for your victim's suffering."

Bethany Raine, specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Burns belittled and humiliated women.

"They became trapped in a web of fear where their own images became tools of manipulation and extortion, leaving them vulnerable to his depraved demands.

"His conviction sends a clear message that the CPS is committed to bringing offenders like Burns, who sexually abuse and exploit victims, to justice, wherever that abuse takes place.