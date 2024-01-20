Murder trial of teenager knifed to death in Stourbridge halted after defendant refused to appear in court

Joseph Riches, aged 16, died after being knifed in Coventry Street in Stourbridge town centre in July.

Nineteen-year-old Dray Simmonds of Dixons Green Road, Dixons Green, Dudley, Joshua Edgington, of Hallewell Road, Winson Green, also 19 and two 16-year-olds who cannot be named, all pleaded not guilty to murder.

The murder trial started on Thursday at Coventry Crown Court but yesterday (Friday) the trial was halted after Edgington could not attend court after telling prison officers he could not leave jail due to illness.

Proceedings will begin again at 10.30am on Monday.