Teenager arrested after shots fired from car speeding down Wednesbury road

Shots were fired from the vehicle, which police believe was a Volkswagen Golf, as it was travelling "at speed" along Woden Road East, at around 4.20pm on Tuesday.

Police said the car was then involved in a collision with a "number of other vehicles", before it was discarded of on Crankhall Lane a short time later.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of firearms offences.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area to help ease the concerns of residents.

Anyone with information about the incident, or those with dash cam footage, have been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101, quoting log 3123 of 16/01/24.